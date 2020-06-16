Go to the main site
    Pavlodar rgn reports COVID-19-related death

    16 June 2020, 10:45

    EKIBASTUZ. KAZINFORM - A 66-year old woman with pre-existing conditions has died of the coronavirus infection in Ekibastuz city in Pavlodar region, Kazinform reports.

    According to the regional health office, the woman, born in 1954, were receiving outpatient treatment for hypertension. The woman developed impaired fat metabolism, endocrine disruption, and benign neoplasms.

    The woman was admitted to hospital after suffering from high temperature, weakness, dry cough, and chest pains. After she tested positive for the coronavirus infection, she was moved to an infectious unit. The woman was in serious condition and connected to a lung ventilator.

    The patient was pronounced dead on June 12, 11.00 a.m. local time, the regional health office said.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

