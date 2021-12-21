Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Pavlodar region

Pavlodar rgn reports 44 daily cases of COVID-19

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
21 December 2021, 20:20
Pavlodar rgn reports 44 daily cases of COVID-19

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - 44 new COVID-19 cases have been added in Pavlodar region over the past day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As of December 21, the region’s total COVID-19 case count stands at 56,997, including 47,308 symptomatic and 9,689 asymptomatic infections. Pavlodar city is responsible for 31,560 or 55.4% of the total caseload.

The region has been in the COVID-19 «yellow zone» since November 27, with Akkuly and Irtysh districts being in the «red zone», cities of Pavlodar and Ekibastuz as well as Uspenskiy, Bayanaulsk, and Shcherbaktinsk in the «yellow zone», and Aksu city, Aktogai, Pavlodar, Zhelezinskiy, Maiskiy, and Terenkol districts in the «green zone».

The region has seen 44 cases of the coronavirus infection over the past day, including 28 in Pavlodar city and 11 in Ekibastuz city.

Notably, 3,765 residents have received a third COVID-19 vaccine shot in Pavlodar region.
Coronavirus   Pavlodar region   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events