Pavlodar rgn reports 159 daily cases of COVID-19

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - 159 new COVID-19 cases have been added in Pavlodar region over the past day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the regional sanitary epidemiological control department, the situation with the coronavirus infection remains unstable in the region. Of the total fresh daily cases, 70 have been recorded in Pavlodar city, 27 in Ekibastuz city, and 19 in Aksu city, the regional sanitary epidemiological control department said.

The region’s total COVID-19 case count stands at 49,167. The cities of Pavlodar, Ekibastuz, Aksu as well as Aktogai, Uspenskiy, Pavloadr, Maiskiy, Akkuly, and Irtysh districts are in the «red zone» in terms of the number of COVID-19 patients, while Shcherbaktinsk, Zhelezinskiy, and Terenkol districts are in the «yellow zone», and Bayanaulsk district is in the «green zone».

The region saw 1,148 cases of the coronavirus infection over the past seven days, October 12-18, and 1,055 cases over the previous week, October 5-11.