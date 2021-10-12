Pavlodar rgn reports 155 daily cases of COVID-19

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – Over the past week, Pavlodar region has reported 1,015 cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Pavlodar region has reported 155 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, including 92 in Pavlodar city, 29 in Ekibastuz city, and 15 in Aksu city, the regional sanitary epidemiological control department said.

A total of 48,019 COVID-19 cases, including 38,943 symptomatic and 9,076 asymptomatic ones, have been reported in the region since the onset of the pandemic.

Of the total, 26,364 or 54.9% of the total COVID-19 case count fall at the regional center – Pavlodar city. The region has so far reported 296 imported cases.

According to the regional sanitary epidemiological control department, the situation with the coronavirus infection remains unstable in the region.

Over the past seven days, October 5-11, the COVID-19 case count stood at 1,055 in Pavlodar region.