Pavlodar rgn ramps up emergency medical services

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
26 November 2020, 14:16
PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – Pavlodar region is set to fully update its fleet of ambulances with 109 mobile resuscitation vehicles, 31 of which have already been delivered, Kazinform reports.

According to Governor of Pavlodar region Abylkair Skakov, as part of the measures to ramp up emergency medical services in the region it is planned to construct a modern emergency room at the Pavlodar City Hospital 1 that will be outfitted with the equipment necessary to provide urgent medical care as well as will house an ICU for emergency surgery.

He also said that the Stroke Center being opened at the Regional Cardiac Center will have its own ICU.

Notably, this year the 200-bed modular infectious diseases hospital has been constructed in Pavlodar city. It is also said that an infectious diseases unit at the Regional Hospital is being built.

