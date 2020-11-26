Go to the main site
    Pavlodar rgn plans to scale up meat production by 10% each year

    26 November 2020, 17:19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Pavlodar region is to scale up its meat production by 10% each year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    During a briefing held at the Central Communications Service, Governor of Pavlodar region Abylkair Skakov said that the region’s agro-industrial sector accounts for 8.8% of GRP. He also noted that irrigated agriculture, production of milk and meat are envisaged as the main points of growth.

    He went on to say that the area of arable land had been increased to up to 121 thousand hectares this year.

    He also added that 7 dairy farms are slated for launch this year, 15 more will be commissioned in the next three years, which will lead to a 60% growth in milk production in the region. The region plans to put into service a large feed yard for 5,000 heads in the next year.

    According to the governor, there are plans to scale up the region’s meat production by 10% each year.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

