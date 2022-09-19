Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Agriculture

    Pavlodar region to launch agro-industrial investment projects worth KZT 187.8 bln

    19 September 2022, 07:38

    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM 26 investment projects worth KZT 187.8 bln will be launched in the agro-industrial complex in Pavlodar region by 2025, Kazakh Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev told during his working trip.

    The Minister visited some farm households, including cattle and crop farms, a vegetable storehouse, and took part in opening a new 1,000 heads commercial dairy farm. The dairy farm was opened in Aktogai district. The cost of the project is KZT 6 bln. The farm is expected to produce up 8.9 mln liters of milk.

    As stated there, some KZT 9.3 bln was invested in the region that let increase crop areas, open new commercial dairy farms and feed yards.

    Besides, the Minister surveyed harvesting progress. The region harvested 610,900 ha of grain crops that is 64% of the plan.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Pavlodar region Agro-industrial complex development
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh National Economy Minister, General Director of OPEC Fund for Int’l Development meet
    Kazakh President proposes to develop new model of CA-Russia economic cooperation
    Popular
    1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
    2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
    3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
    4 President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool
    5 Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad