    Pavlodar region to impose some restrictions

    30 April 2021, 16:34

    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM Pavlodar region will impose some restrictions starting from May 3, Kazinform reports.

    The region will suspend long haul bus services, close shopping malls, trading houses on weekdays, the sanitary and epidemiological control department reports.

    Public eating places are allowed to work from 09:00 a.m. until 08:00 p.m. with no more than 30 guests but for facilities taking part in the Ashyq project. Outdoor food and nonfood markets are not allowed to work on Sundays. Indoor food and nonfood markets will not work on weekdays since the next week.

    As soon as the epidemiological situation improves the decree will be amended.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus Pavlodar region Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
