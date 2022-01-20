Pavlodar region sets new COVID-19 daily cases record

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM Pavlodar region has set today the new daily COVID-19 cases record. 400 new cases were reported in Pavlodar city, 250 in Ekibastuz and 31 in Aksu over the past 24 hours, Kazinform reports.

710 new cases were recorded in the region last day, the sanitary and epidemiological control department of the region reports.

The most part of the region remains in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’.

As of January 20 there were reported 60,572 coronavirus cases, including 50,514 symptomatic.

Between January 3 and 9 there were confirmed 232 cases, between January 10 and 16 there were 1,208 positive cases for COVID-19. A sharp rebound in cases is associated with the circulation of the new Omicron strain which is more contagious than others.

52,622 were boosted. 2,486 received the 3rd jab over the past 24 hours. 71.5% of local completed fully the vaccination cycle.



