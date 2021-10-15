Go to the main site
    Pavlodar region set to harvest record amount of grain crops

    15 October 2021, 12:00

    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM For the first time for the past 30 years Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan is set to harvest over 1 mln tons of grain crops, that is 35% more against the previous year, 600,000 tons of potato, and buckwheat gather will make about a half of the country’s yield.

    «There are 132,000 ha of irrigated lands in the region. Over the next five years it is panned to increase irrigated areas up to 225,000 ha,» deputy Governor of Pavlodar region Governor Meiram Uteshov told during a working trip of Governor Abylkair Skakov. The Governor surveyed some districts, visited one the of vegetable storehouses.

    As stated there, the region plans to harvest over 43,000 ha of buckwheat that is 55% of the country’s yield.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

