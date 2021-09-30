Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Pavlodar region

    Pavlodar region sees decline in weekly COVID-19 cases

    30 September 2021, 17:25

    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – 1,147 cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded from September 23 to 29 in Pavlodar region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The region has reported 136 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, including 84 in Pavlodar city, 21 in Ekibastuz city, and 11 in Aksu city.

    According to the press service of Pavlodar region’s sanitary epidemiological department, the region’s total COVID-19 caseload stands at 46,366, 295 of which are imported cases.

    The region recorded 1,365 COVID-19 cases in the period from September 16 to 22 and 1,147 in September 23-29.

    The COVID-19 incidence rate stands at 6,164.3 per 100 thousand people in the region.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Pavlodar region COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Number of diabetes patients in India climbs to 101M, sees 44% rise in 4 years: Study
    Head of State Tokayev receives Human Rights Commissioner Artur Lastayev
    Another rising respiratory virus in U.S. draws concern
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 2nd day
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued