Pavlodar region sees decline in weekly COVID-19 cases

Adlet Seilkhanov
30 September 2021, 17:25
PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – 1,147 cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded from September 23 to 29 in Pavlodar region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The region has reported 136 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, including 84 in Pavlodar city, 21 in Ekibastuz city, and 11 in Aksu city.

According to the press service of Pavlodar region’s sanitary epidemiological department, the region’s total COVID-19 caseload stands at 46,366, 295 of which are imported cases.

The region recorded 1,365 COVID-19 cases in the period from September 16 to 22 and 1,147 in September 23-29.

The COVID-19 incidence rate stands at 6,164.3 per 100 thousand people in the region.


