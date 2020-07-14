Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Pavlodar region

    Pavlodar region's hospitals receives medical cargo from Qatar

    14 July 2020, 20:15

    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - The humanitarian cargo of personal protection gear from Qatar has been delivered to Pavlodar region, Kazinform cites Ertis Adaldyq Alańy.

    The distribution of the cargo to the region's 38 treatment facilities, including city and district hospitals and clinics, has taken place at the G.Sultanov regional hospital.

    The cargo included different masks, including disposable protective ones (1,050 units), medical protective masks (3,500), disposable masks 175х95 (4,000 units), surgical masks (1,000 units), protective sanitary masks 17,5х9,5 mm (6,500 units), face masks 17,5х9,5 (5,000 units) as well as various plastic masks.

    It also had hospital scrubs (1,700), protective glasses (1,600), and various disposable medical apparel.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Pavlodar region
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Over 420 tick bite cases recorded in Zhambyl region
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued