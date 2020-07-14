Pavlodar region's hospitals receives medical cargo from Qatar

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - The humanitarian cargo of personal protection gear from Qatar has been delivered to Pavlodar region, Kazinform cites Ertis Adaldyq Alańy.

The distribution of the cargo to the region's 38 treatment facilities, including city and district hospitals and clinics, has taken place at the G.Sultanov regional hospital.

The cargo included different masks, including disposable protective ones (1,050 units), medical protective masks (3,500), disposable masks 175х95 (4,000 units), surgical masks (1,000 units), protective sanitary masks 17,5х9,5 mm (6,500 units), face masks 17,5х9,5 (5,000 units) as well as various plastic masks.

It also had hospital scrubs (1,700), protective glasses (1,600), and various disposable medical apparel.