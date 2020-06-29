Go to the main site
    Pavlodar region reports rise in pneumonia and SARS cases amid pandemic

    29 June 2020, 20:51

    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - In Pavlodar region, 285 people have been diagnosed with pneumonia and 180 people with SARS in the last 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the regional healthcare office, over 2,200 people have been receiving treatment at hospitals of Pavlodar region. The last 24 hours saw 531 people seeking medical help at regional hospitals, of whom 285 have been diagnosed with pneumonia and 180 with SARS.

    It is said that 531 calls were received on June 28. 152 people have been hospitalized at regional hospitals and 155 patients have been discharged in 24 hours. The regional healthcare office added 11 people have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Pavlodar region COVID-19
