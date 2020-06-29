Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Pavlodar region

Pavlodar region reports rise in pneumonia and SARS cases amid pandemic

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
29 June 2020, 20:51
Pavlodar region reports rise in pneumonia and SARS cases amid pandemic

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - In Pavlodar region, 285 people have been diagnosed with pneumonia and 180 people with SARS in the last 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the regional healthcare office, over 2,200 people have been receiving treatment at hospitals of Pavlodar region. The last 24 hours saw 531 people seeking medical help at regional hospitals, of whom 285 have been diagnosed with pneumonia and 180 with SARS.

It is said that 531 calls were received on June 28. 152 people have been hospitalized at regional hospitals and 155 patients have been discharged in 24 hours. The regional healthcare office added 11 people have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.


Coronavirus   Pavlodar region   COVID-19  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events