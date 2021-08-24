Go to the main site
    Pavlodar region reports over 300 COVID-19 cases in 24h

    24 August 2021, 17:16

    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – A total of 37,915 cases of the coronavirus infection has been recorded in Pavlodar region since the start of the pandemic, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    312 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Pavlodar region in the past day, including 124 fresh infections in Pavlodar city, 120 – in Ekibastus city and 26 – in Aksu town, according to the regional sanitary and epidemiological control department.

    Of 37,915, 8,254 COVID-19 cases were symptomless. 20,906 COVID-19 cases or 55,1% of the total number of cases fall at the city of Pavlodar.

    2,152 COVID-19 cases were detected on August 9-15, while 4,416 COVID-19 cases were reported on August 16-22. Last week saw 2,398 fresh infections in Pavlodar region.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Pavlodar region Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
