Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Pavlodar region reports over 300 COVID-19 cases in 24h

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
24 August 2021, 17:16
Pavlodar region reports over 300 COVID-19 cases in 24h

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – A total of 37,915 cases of the coronavirus infection has been recorded in Pavlodar region since the start of the pandemic, Kazinform correspondent reports.

312 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Pavlodar region in the past day, including 124 fresh infections in Pavlodar city, 120 – in Ekibastus city and 26 – in Aksu town, according to the regional sanitary and epidemiological control department.

Of 37,915, 8,254 COVID-19 cases were symptomless. 20,906 COVID-19 cases or 55,1% of the total number of cases fall at the city of Pavlodar.

2,152 COVID-19 cases were detected on August 9-15, while 4,416 COVID-19 cases were reported on August 16-22. Last week saw 2,398 fresh infections in Pavlodar region.


Coronavirus   Pavlodar region   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events