Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Pavlodar region reports a decrease in COVID-19 cases

    28 December 2021, 18:07

    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM 37 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Pavlodar region as of today, Kazinform reports.

    The region reported a significant decrease in coronavirus cases. 5,742 cases were recorded in October against 1,674 in December, the sanitary and epidemiological control department reports.

    Besides, flu cases also reduced since early December by 1.8 times.

    For the past seven days between December 21 and 27 there were conformed 314 cases.

    Pavlodar city, Irtysh and Uspenskiy districts remain in the COVID-19 ‘yellow zone’, while the rest are in the ‘green zone’.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus Pavlodar region COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued