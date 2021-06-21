Pavlodar region reports 40 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24h

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – Pavlodar region has detected 40 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Of 40, 26 COVID-19 cases were reported in Pavlodar city, 5 – in Ekibastuz city and 4 – in Aksu city, according to the report of the regional sanitary and epidemiological control department.

In total, Pavlodar region registered 24,979 COVID-19 cases since the onset of the global pandemic. 59.2% of overall cases were logged in in the regional center.

Of all COVID-19 cases, 24,719 were residents of Pavlodar region and 260 COVID-19 cases were imported.

Since June 11 Pavlodar region is in the ‘green zone’ in terms of the spread of the coronavirus infection.



