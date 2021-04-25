Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Pavlodar region plants 20,000 trees and shrubs in one day

25 April 2021, 11:10
PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM The large-scale tree-planting and cleanup campaign took place in Pavlodar region on April 24, the regional administration’s Telegram Channel reads.

Above 20,000 people joined the campaign at large. Above 20,000 trees and shrubs were planted around the region, 24,000 tons of rubbish were disposed, 82,000 tons of floating garbage were skimmed from water.

Notably, the large-scale event held within the Taza Tabigat national project is called to attract attention to pollution problems.


