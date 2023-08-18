Go to the main site
    Pavlodar region leads nation in electricity generation

    18 August 2023, 21:15

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Pavlodar region accounts for around 40% of the total volume of electricity generation in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Pavlodar region takes first place in the country in terms of generation of electricity and accounts for around 40% of the total volume of electricity generated in the country. The total installed electrical capacity of the region power plants is around 8,000 MW, while the available capacity of power plants is over 7,500MW,» said the Energy Ministry in a statement.

    According to the Ministry, as of the beginning of August the volume of electricity generated in the region stood at 27.8bn kWh, with the region consuming 11.3bn kWh.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Pavlodar region Energy
