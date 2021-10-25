Pavlodar region experiencing an increase in COVID-10 incidence rate

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – Pavlodar region has added 230 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day, including 131 fresh COVID-19 cases in Pavlodar city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The sanitary and epidemiological department of Pavlodar region said in a statement that the cities of Ekibastuz and Aksu had logged 25 and 23 COVID-19 cases in the past day, respectively.

According to the department, the epidemiological situation in the region remains unstable. In total, the region recorded 50,408 COVID-19 cases and 54.7% of them fall at Pavlodar city.

In the past 24 hours, the region has reported 230 fresh daily infections with 131 COVID-19 cases in Pavlodar city alone. Epidemiologists say the COVID-19 incidence rate has seen growing in the region recently. The regional laboratories have conducted 1,327 PCR tests in the past day.

Between October 18 and 24 the region detected 1,400 new COVID-19 cases, compared to 1,114 COVID-19 cases registered between October 11 and 17.

The vaccination campaign started in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Healthcare workers were the first in line to be vaccinated against the coronavirus infection. Mass vaccination for all eligible citizens of Kazakhstan kicked off on April 2, 2021.



