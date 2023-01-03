Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Agriculture

Pavlodar region develops 10 large agro-industrial projects

3 January 2023, 11:48
Pavlodar region develops 10 large agro-industrial projects

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM 7 new agricultural enterprises will be commissioned this year in Pavlodar region, Pavlodarnews.kz reads.

It is targeted to develop 26 large investment projects worth KZT 189 bln in 2022-2026 as part of the agro-industrial investment projects roadmap. 16 of them were put into operation in 2022.

«Besides, 12 projects worth KZT 20.8 bln were realized in the region in 2022. As a result, 235 jobs were generated,» agriculture development deputy head Nuraly Kabiyev said.

As stated there, all the projects are called to increase milk, meat, crops production in the region.

Photo: Pavlodarnews.kz


Related news
Alikhan Smailov meets deputy prime ministers of Uzbekistan
Теги:
Read also
Atyrau region to channel KZT 1.5 bln to raise rural income
1st deputy Governor of Pavlodar region named
State of emergency lifted in Ekibastuz city
President receives governors of four regions
Heat restored in all social facilities in Ekibastuz
Social facilities in Ekibastuz to be connected to municipal heating by day’s end
Assain Baikhanov named new Governor of Pavlodar region
Heat supply restored in all damaged residential buildings of Ekibastuz
News Partner
Popular
1 January 3. Today's Birthdays
2 January 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 Amendments on corruption control and enhancing security of persons entitled to state protection signed
4 Earthquake recorded 327 km away of Almaty
5 Kazakh President signs legislative amendments on preserving Kazakh dog breeds

News