Pavlodar region develops 10 large agro-industrial projects

3 January 2023, 11:48

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM 7 new agricultural enterprises will be commissioned this year in Pavlodar region, Pavlodarnews.kz reads.

It is targeted to develop 26 large investment projects worth KZT 189 bln in 2022-2026 as part of the agro-industrial investment projects roadmap. 16 of them were put into operation in 2022.

«Besides, 12 projects worth KZT 20.8 bln were realized in the region in 2022. As a result, 235 jobs were generated,» agriculture development deputy head Nuraly Kabiyev said.

As stated there, all the projects are called to increase milk, meat, crops production in the region.

Photo: Pavlodarnews.kz