Pavlodar pensioner killed cyclist in a crash

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – Pavlodar Police Department has launched pretrial investigation of two cases of traffic accidents, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the Pavlodar Police Department, October 9 at 5 p.m. a 18-year-old driver of Nissan Premier hit and killed a pedestrian who was crossing a road. As a result a young man was rushed to a hospital. Investigation is underway.

The same day, a traffic incident took place on 105 kilometer of Pavlodar-Uspenka road. A man, born in 1954, who was driving Audi car, hit a 60-year-old cyclist. The cyclist has died at the scene of the tragedy. Pretrial investigation is underway.