Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Culture

    Pavilion of Kazakhstan to be unveiled at VDNKh Sep 7

    6 September 2019, 21:48

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Pavilion will be unveiled at Moscow’s VDNKh (Exhibition of the National Economy Achievements). Minister of Culture and Sport Aktoty Raimkulova said it at a news conference dedicated to the Day of Kazakhstan Culture in Russia, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    As the Minister said, the pavilion will be opened in the territory of the Exhibition of National Economy Achievements on September 7. For the first time, the pavilion was launched in 1937.

    She highlighted that the major part of the works was performed under the support and assistance of the Kazakh Embassy in Russia.

    An exhibition of the items from the National Museum of Kazakhstan will be organized during the event. Concerts will be held at the Small Hall of the Moscow State Conservatory. Works by prominent Kazakhstani writers will be displayed at the International Book Fair. Alibek Dnishev, Saltanat Akhmetova, Yerzhan Maksim, Daneliya Tuleshova, Aizada Kaponova, Zarina Abdrakhmanova will perform at the opening concert. Days of Kazakhstan Cinema will be held as well.

    Russia will host the Days of Kazakhstan Culture from September 7 to 11, 2019.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan and Russia Culture
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    3 Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
    4 Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    5 Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024