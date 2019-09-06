Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Culture

Pavilion of Kazakhstan to be unveiled at VDNKh Sep 7

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
6 September 2019, 21:48
Pavilion of Kazakhstan to be unveiled at VDNKh Sep 7

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Pavilion will be unveiled at Moscow’s VDNKh (Exhibition of the National Economy Achievements). Minister of Culture and Sport Aktoty Raimkulova said it at a news conference dedicated to the Day of Kazakhstan Culture in Russia, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As the Minister said, the pavilion will be opened in the territory of the Exhibition of National Economy Achievements on September 7. For the first time, the pavilion was launched in 1937.

She highlighted that the major part of the works was performed under the support and assistance of the Kazakh Embassy in Russia.

An exhibition of the items from the National Museum of Kazakhstan will be organized during the event. Concerts will be held at the Small Hall of the Moscow State Conservatory. Works by prominent Kazakhstani writers will be displayed at the International Book Fair. Alibek Dnishev, Saltanat Akhmetova, Yerzhan Maksim, Daneliya Tuleshova, Aizada Kaponova, Zarina Abdrakhmanova will perform at the opening concert. Days of Kazakhstan Cinema will be held as well.

Russia will host the Days of Kazakhstan Culture from September 7 to 11, 2019.


Kazakhstan and Russia   Culture  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
Body of missing forester found in Abai region
Body of missing forester found in Abai region
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Italy: Number of people in work up over 500,000 in one year - Istat
Italy: Number of people in work up over 500,000 in one year - Istat
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands