Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Patient with suspected monkeypox admitted to hospital in Slovakia

    15 June 2022, 15:51

    PRESOV. KAZINFORM - A female patient with suspected monkeypox was admitted to the infectology ward of J. A. Reiman Faculty Hospital in Presov on Tuesday, the hospital has confirmed for TASR.

    The noviny.sk website first broke the news.

    The patient has a positive travel history. «We are currently waiting for the results of her laboratory tests,» Boris Mavrodiev, deputy director for medical and preventive care for the hospital’s non-surgical departments, told TASR. «Measures regarding the patient’s contacts are in the power of the respective regional public health authority, which has been informed about the situation,» added Mavrodiev.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    World News Monkeypox
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
    3 E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
    4 Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
    5 Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri