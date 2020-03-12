Go to the main site
    Patchy fog to blanket Kazakhstan Mar 12

    12 March 2020, 07:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is still influenced by the anticyclone which brings weather without precipitations, while the country’s west and south are to face rains, Kazhydromet reports.

    High wind and patchy fog are expected today in North Kazakhstan.

    Fog is set to shroud Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan regions with wind predicted up to 15-20 m/s.

    Stong wind is forecast to roll through Turkestan, West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions.

    Patchy fog is predicted to shroud Mangistau, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Atyrau regions in the morning and night.

    Fog and black ice are to grip today Akmola region.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

