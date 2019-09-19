Go to the main site
    PATA Travel Mart 2019 kicks off in Kazakhstan

    19 September 2019, 11:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The first-ever across the CIS the PATA Travel Mart 2019 International Tourism Exhibition started its work in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports.

    Mayor Altai Kulginov greeted those gathered.

    The official opening ceremony showcased opportunities and new proposals of the Asia-Pacific Region.

    Each pavilion demonstrates new products, services, offers and tools which help attract tourists and reveal new opportunities for tourism development across the present nations.

    The exhibition brings together 250 tourist companies from 32 nations.

    The PATA Gold Awards 2019 awarding ceremony will wrap up the exhibition.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Tourism Nur-Sultan
