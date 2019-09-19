Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Tourism and Sport

PATA Travel Mart 2019 kicks off in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
19 September 2019, 11:00
PATA Travel Mart 2019 kicks off in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The first-ever across the CIS the PATA Travel Mart 2019 International Tourism Exhibition started its work in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports.

Mayor Altai Kulginov greeted those gathered.

photo

The official opening ceremony showcased opportunities and new proposals of the Asia-Pacific Region.

photo

Each pavilion demonstrates new products, services, offers and tools which help attract tourists and reveal new opportunities for tourism development across the present nations.

photo

The exhibition brings together 250 tourist companies from 32 nations.

photo

The PATA Gold Awards 2019 awarding ceremony will wrap up the exhibition.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


Tourism   Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
S. Korea to begin preparatory construction of Shin Hanul nuclear reactors this week
S. Korea to begin preparatory construction of Shin Hanul nuclear reactors this week
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region