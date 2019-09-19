PATA highly appreciates Kazakhstan’s tourism potential

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Mario Hardy, Chief Executive Officer of the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA), briefed on how to attract the great number of tourists to the country, Kazinform reports.

It is his third visit to Kazakhstan. He told those gathered today what measures should be taken to attract tourists.

«The first is to expand the list of visa-free travel countries. The second is marketing. There are lots of great places in Kazakhstan worth of visiting, in particular, ski resorts, unique culture, and great cuisine. It is crucial to let tourists know more about Kazakhstan,» Mario Hardy told the press conference held as part of the PATA Travel Mart 2019 underway in Nur-Sultan.

He also added that one of the Vietnamese tour operators expressed interest in Kazakhstan and is ready to build ties. The tour operator’s reps arrived in Kazakhstan ahead of the exhibition. It is expected to perform the charter flights to Kazakhstan in November.

As earlier reported, the PATA Travel Mart 2019 kicked off in Nur-Sultan bringing together 250 tour companies from 32 nations.



