Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Tourism and Sport

PATA highly appreciates Kazakhstan’s tourism potential

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
19 September 2019, 14:14
PATA highly appreciates Kazakhstan’s tourism potential

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Mario Hardy, Chief Executive Officer of the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA), briefed on how to attract the great number of tourists to the country, Kazinform reports.

It is his third visit to Kazakhstan. He told those gathered today what measures should be taken to attract tourists.

«The first is to expand the list of visa-free travel countries. The second is marketing. There are lots of great places in Kazakhstan worth of visiting, in particular, ski resorts, unique culture, and great cuisine. It is crucial to let tourists know more about Kazakhstan,» Mario Hardy told the press conference held as part of the PATA Travel Mart 2019 underway in Nur-Sultan.

He also added that one of the Vietnamese tour operators expressed interest in Kazakhstan and is ready to build ties. The tour operator’s reps arrived in Kazakhstan ahead of the exhibition. It is expected to perform the charter flights to Kazakhstan in November.

As earlier reported, the PATA Travel Mart 2019 kicked off in Nur-Sultan bringing together 250 tour companies from 32 nations.


Tourism  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
S. Korea to begin preparatory construction of Shin Hanul nuclear reactors this week
S. Korea to begin preparatory construction of Shin Hanul nuclear reactors this week
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region