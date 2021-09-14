Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Passengers of 43 int’l flights arrive in Kazakhstan with COVID-19 PCR tests

Adlet Seilkhanov
14 September 2021, 17:16
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - 43 international flights from Germany, UAE, Georgia, Montenegro, Turkey, Tajikistan, Egypt, Armenia, Poland, Spain, Ukraine, Belarus, Russia, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan landed in Kazakhstan on September 13, 2021, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

5,484 people have arrived by air in Kazakhstan over the past day.

22 flights carrying 3,289 passengers have landed in Almaty city, nine flights with 1,192 passengers on board in Nur-Sultan city, two flights carrying 352 passengers in Shymkent city, four flights with 194 passengers in Aktau city, one flight with 41 passengers in Aktobe city, two flights with 136 passengers in Atyrau city, two flights with 132 passengers in Karaganda city, and one flight with 148 passengers in Turkestan city.

All the passengers had COVID-19 PCR tests.


