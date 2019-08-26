Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Economy

    Passenger transportation grows in Kazakhstan

    26 August 2019, 15:37

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Passenger transportation by motor and other urban transport has grown by 3% in a year in Kazakhstan, Kazinform learnt from Energyprom.

    In January-July 2019, passenger transportation in Kazakhstan rose from 13.1bn to 13.5bn people, which made 103% against the same period of the last year.

    The volume of cargo transportation increased from 1.8bn to 1.9bn tonnes, which made 104.4% against the similar period of 2018.

    10.2bn people were transported by motor and urban electric transport and 3.2bn people used taxi.

    The total volume of the cargo (1.9bn tonnes) was transported by road freight transport.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Statistics Economy
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays