Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Passenger killed in head-on crash in Atyrau

23 December 2022, 16:09
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – A man died in a head-on collision in Atyrau, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Atyrau region police department said that a Chevrolet Cobalt car crossed into an oncoming lane and collided with a Lexus car. As a result of the accident a passenger of Chevrolet Cobalt born in 1972 died on the spot.

A pre-trial investigation into the accident has been launched.


Photo: ATC of Atyrau region

Incidents    Atyrau  
