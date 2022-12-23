Passenger killed in head-on crash in Atyrau
23 December 2022, 16:09
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – A man died in a head-on collision in Atyrau, Kazinform correspondent reports.
The Atyrau region police department said that a Chevrolet Cobalt car crossed into an oncoming lane and collided with a Lexus car. As a result of the accident a passenger of Chevrolet Cobalt born in 1972 died on the spot.
A pre-trial investigation into the accident has been launched.
Photo: ATC of Atyrau region
