Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 461.71 eur/kzt 501.69

    rub/kzt 4.95 cny/kzt 63.31
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Parts of southern France on maximum alert for wildfires

    3 August 2023, 18:13

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Many regions in southern France were placed on high wildfire alert on Thursday due to the risk of wildfires, Anadolu reports.

    According to the Meteorological Administration, scorching temperatures are expected in the areas of Bouches-du-Rhone, Sud-Est, Var, and Vaucluse.

    A «very high risk of wildfire» has led to a red alert in Bouches-du-Rhone, while in three areas of the Sud-Est region, an orange alert – a level below – has been issued for the risk of forest fires.

    In the nearby Var and Vaucluse regions, the public has been told to be vigilant for potential fires.

    This is the second time since June that a red alert has been declared in Bouches-du-Rhone, and five wooded areas in the Var and Vaucluse regions have been closed to tourists.

    French authorities say that nine out of 10 wildfires in the country are caused by human activities.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    World News Wildfires
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Wildfire on Spain’s Tenerife scorch 1.6% of island
    Storm alert issued for capital and 7 rgns of Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 Preliminary cause of coal mine fire in Karaganda region announced
    2 Astana riders to compete in La Vuelta Ciclista a España
    3 China's CMC keen on implementing energy projects in Kazakhstan
    4 President Tokayev’s first official visit to Vietnam fosters positive trajectory in bilateral ties
    5 August 22. Today's Birthdays