Partner agencies, ambassadors congratulate Kazinform on Nauryz holiday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Heads of partner news agencies and ambassadors of Kazakhstan to foreign countries extended their sincere congratulations to «International News Agency «Kazinform» on the occasion of the Nauryz holiday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

For instance, Head of UNA Foreign Affairs Hazem Abdo wished his colleagues at Kazinform a Happy Nauryz holiday, adding that it is the day of bloom in spring and blossom that carry hope, radiance and light.

«I take this opportunity to pray to God to preserve all of you and your beloved country, and perpetuate stability for forward progress in this prospect, and for this year to witness the end of coronavirus pandemic that has blocked all the world,» he stressed in his congratulatory message.

Mohammad Reza Noroozpour, Managing Director of the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), in turn, said in his congratulatory message that Nowruz is a glorious cultural heritage preserved and celebrated by the nations of this region for many centuries and it is a symbol of our historical friendship. He wished Kazinform and the great people of the Kazakhstan happiness and prosperity on the occasion of the holiday.

Zheenbek Kulubaev, Kyrgyzstan’s Ambassador to Kazakhstan, sincerely congratulated Kazinform on the bright holiday of Nauryz. His Excellency pointed out that Nauryz is based on such important concepts as peace, kindness and compassion, the joy of rebirth and renewal. «May this holiday fill our souls with warmth and light. Taking this opportunity, I wish you good health, happiness and prosperous life,» he wrote.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Turkmenistan Yerkebulan Sapiyev also sent his congratulations to Kazinform team reminding that Nauryz is a sacred holiday that magnifies the glory of our people and clarifies our existence, brings unity and joy, happiness and prosperity to our country and every family. He wished Kazinform success in its new endeavors for development of our sovereign country.

Kazakh Ambassador to the State of Qatar Arman Isagaliyev extended his congratulations to Kazinform on the wonderful holiday of Nauryz. «Let Az-Nauryz as a source of renewal and creation, luck and prosperity bring you great success in your hard work! Wishing peace to the country, prosperity to the Motherland, and may every morning bring joy and happiness! Happy New Year!» he wrote in his congratulatory message.

Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Mongolia Zhalgas Adilbayev sent his greetings to Kazinform team on the occasion of the Nauryz holiday wishing it good health, inexhaustible energy and success. «May every sunrise and bright spring day bring only prosperity, luck, and wealth and well-being to your families at this time,» his message reads.

Askar Beisenbayev, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belarus, sincerely congratulated Kazinform on the great holiday of Nauryz, calling it a holiday of rebirth and renewal, of a country of great hopes, unshakable unity, peace and cooperation. He wrote, «May the sacred holiday Nauryz, illuminating the glory of our people, bring well-being, peace and prosperity to our country,».

Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Estonia Nurlan Seitimov also sent his congratulations to Kazinform and wished everyone on the team good health, continued success and prosperity to their families.

Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev, Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Japan, joined the congratulations of his colleagues and wished a Happy Nauryz holiday to Kazinform.