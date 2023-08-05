Participants of 'Xi'an-Almaty' bike ride arrive in Gansu province on 4th day

GANSU. KAZINFORM - Having overcome mountain passes of Kunming and crossed the border of Shaanxi Province, the members of Xi'an-Almaty bike ride arrived in Gansu Province on day four, Kazinform cites the New Silk Road public fund.

The bike riders just passed the ancient town of Baoji - one of the ancient towns of the Silk Road and today's center of titan development industry in the world. The city boasts its own «Titan valley» of China, with over 900 enterprises operating.

There is the largest museum of bronze items in the world in Baoji, the Kazakhstani bikers visited earlier this morning. During cooler morning hours, the team set out to overcome the mountain passes of Kunming to head further to Gansu Province.

Hundreds of tunnels were dug in this mountainous area with the longest one spanning 32km. Having created a complex network of tunnels in the mountains, China preserved the natural mountain landscape, as well as the flora and fauna of these places. The participants of the bike ride «Xi'an-Almaty» are to face over 3,000km ahead of them, half of which lie through the sweltering steppes and valleys of Gansu Province, and dry and lifeless deserts of Xi'an.