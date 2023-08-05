Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 461.71 eur/kzt 501.69

    rub/kzt 4.95 cny/kzt 63.31
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Participants of 'Xi'an-Almaty' bike ride arrive in Gansu province on 4th day

    5 August 2023, 20:33

    GANSU. KAZINFORM - Having overcome mountain passes of Kunming and crossed the border of Shaanxi Province, the members of Xi'an-Almaty bike ride arrived in Gansu Province on day four, Kazinform cites the New Silk Road public fund.

    The bike riders just passed the ancient town of Baoji - one of the ancient towns of the Silk Road and today's center of titan development industry in the world. The city boasts its own «Titan valley» of China, with over 900 enterprises operating.

    There is the largest museum of bronze items in the world in Baoji, the Kazakhstani bikers visited earlier this morning. During cooler morning hours, the team set out to overcome the mountain passes of Kunming to head further to Gansu Province.

    Hundreds of tunnels were dug in this mountainous area with the longest one spanning 32km. Having created a complex network of tunnels in the mountains, China preserved the natural mountain landscape, as well as the flora and fauna of these places. The participants of the bike ride «Xi'an-Almaty» are to face over 3,000km ahead of them, half of which lie through the sweltering steppes and valleys of Gansu Province, and dry and lifeless deserts of Xi'an.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Cycling
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Preliminary cause of coal mine fire in Karaganda region announced
    2 Astana riders to compete in La Vuelta Ciclista a España
    3 China's CMC keen on implementing energy projects in Kazakhstan
    4 President Tokayev’s first official visit to Vietnam fosters positive trajectory in bilateral ties
    5 August 22. Today's Birthdays