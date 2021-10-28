Participants of ‘Ulyq Ulys – Altyn Orda’ conference adopt resolution in Atyrau

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – A resolution has been adopted following the breakout and plenary meetings of the international science to practice conference ‘Ulyq Ulys – Altyn Orda’ underway in the city of Atyrau, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The resolution is made up of 11 items each aiming at promoting the thematic of the Golden Horde.

The document aims at systemizing the entire world’s histography of the Golden Horde civilization in the circumstance of the global processes of today. Comprehensive research is to be done at the international level to provide scientific evidence to the importance of the history of the Golden Horde in the context of the global history as well as interconnect the political, social, ethnogenetic, and cultural development of the Golden Horde and Cumania.

According to the resolution, it is planned to open a scientific and research centre to study the role of Ulus of Jochi in the history of the Kazakh Khanate funded from the State budget.

Item three provides for introducing the results of archeological excavations of the Golden Horde period into scientific circulation, hold exhibitions demonstrating the renovated and preserved versions of the artifacts found and control that they are scientific and international.

The document also includes training of young specialists in the history of the Middle Ages and master’s and PhD students studying Oriental languages, divide the educational program into three groups as follow «History», «Archeology», and «Museum studies and protection of monuments», creation of a separate exhibition display devoted to the Statehood history at the National Museum of Kazakhstan, development of historic and cultural tourism on the base of the Saraishyk and Ulytau monuments, promotion of the main historic symbols of the history of Kazkahstan during the Golden Horde period, representation of Kazakhstan as the successor of the Great Steppe Empire, including the Golden Horde, promotion of the history of Ulyq Ulys through media and online resources by holding educational programs on State TV channels and popular domestic news agencies, as well as creation of an online resources (channel).



