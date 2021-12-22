Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Participants of 17th int’l meeting on Syria called on UN to increase assistance

    22 December 2021, 20:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Participants of the 17th international meeting on Syrian settlement called on the United Nations and its humanitarian agencies to increase assistance to Syria, Ontalap Onalbayev, Director of the Department for the Near, Middle East and Africa of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, stated, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «To promote the betterment of the humanitarian situation in Syria and progress in the process of political settlement the international community, UN and its humanitarian agencies are called on to increase assistance to Syria through implementing early recovery projects and increasing sustainability, including restoration of basic infrastructure facilities – water and electricity supply facilities, schools, hospitals as well as humanitarian mine action in line with the norms of international humanitarian law,» said Onalbayev.

    Earlier it was reported that the 17th international meeting on Syrian settlement took place at a high level in the Kazakh capital.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    UN Kazakhstan Astana Syria talks
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
    KMG Chairman Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Director of UK’s Sanctions Directorate David Reed meet
    Tokayev meets with Total Energies CEO Patrick Pouyanné
    President Tokayev meets with EU Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    3 Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
    4 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    5 Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August