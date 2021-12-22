Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Participants of 17th int’l meeting on Syria called on UN to increase assistance

Adlet Seilkhanov
22 December 2021, 20:16
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Participants of the 17th international meeting on Syrian settlement called on the United Nations and its humanitarian agencies to increase assistance to Syria, Ontalap Onalbayev, Director of the Department for the Near, Middle East and Africa of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, stated, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«To promote the betterment of the humanitarian situation in Syria and progress in the process of political settlement the international community, UN and its humanitarian agencies are called on to increase assistance to Syria through implementing early recovery projects and increasing sustainability, including restoration of basic infrastructure facilities – water and electricity supply facilities, schools, hospitals as well as humanitarian mine action in line with the norms of international humanitarian law,» said Onalbayev.

Earlier it was reported that the 17th international meeting on Syrian settlement took place at a high level in the Kazakh capital.


