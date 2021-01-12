Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Parliamentary elections results announced, Kazakh CEC

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
12 January 2021, 10:41
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Central Election Commission announced the official results of the parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

As the election outcomes show, the Nur Otan Party secured 71.09% of the votes, Ak Zhol 10.95%, 9.10% cast their votes for People’s Party of Kazakhstan, 5.29% for Auyl and 3.57% voted for ADAL. As a result three political parties get seats in the Majilis that overcame the threshold of 7%.

7, 241, 562 voters polled in the elections to the Majilis and Maslikhats of Kazakhstan at large.


