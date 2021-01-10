Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Elections

    Parliamentary elections kick off in Kazakhstan

    10 January 2021, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Parliamentary elections have started in the Republic of Kazakhstan earlier this morning, Kazinform reports.

    The elections to the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament and Maslikhats (local administrations) are held two months prior to the expiration to the term of office of the deputies of the current convocation.

    For the first time in Kazakhstan’s history 30% quota is assigned for women and the youth in the party lists. This step is believed to become an effective tool in attracting women and the youth into the Parliament and Maslikhats. It will also promote their active participation in the social and political life of the country.

    Both elections to the Majilis and Maslikhats are now based on the party lists in line with the world’s democratic practice.

    This time observers, especially the independent ones, are to work more actively and ensure the conduction of fair and transparent elections.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Parliament Majilis Elections in Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region