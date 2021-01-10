Parliamentary elections kick off in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Parliamentary elections have started in the Republic of Kazakhstan earlier this morning, Kazinform reports.

The elections to the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament and Maslikhats (local administrations) are held two months prior to the expiration to the term of office of the deputies of the current convocation.

For the first time in Kazakhstan’s history 30% quota is assigned for women and the youth in the party lists. This step is believed to become an effective tool in attracting women and the youth into the Parliament and Maslikhats. It will also promote their active participation in the social and political life of the country.

Both elections to the Majilis and Maslikhats are now based on the party lists in line with the world’s democratic practice.

This time observers, especially the independent ones, are to work more actively and ensure the conduction of fair and transparent elections.