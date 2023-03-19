Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Parliamentary and local elections completed across Kazakhstan

19 March 2023, 21:35
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Voting in the elections for the Majilis of parliament and maslikhats was completed in all regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Nation-wide, 10,146 polling stations wrapped up their work as vote counting has begun.

As of 9:00 pm, voting was over in the country’s five regions, namely Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, and Mangistau regions.

Earlier it was reported that 77 polling station election commissions with a total of 12,016 voters were set up at the country’s overseas offices in 62 foreign countries. Voting ended at 11 of them as of 6:00 pm Astana time. Voting is to come to an end at the polling station in San Francisco at 9:00am Astana time on March 20.

According to the updated data, 12,035,004 people were eligible to vote in the parliamentary elections in the country. As of 8:00pm, 6,509,695 Kazakhstanis received ballots, which is 54.09% of the citizens included in the list.


News