    Parliament ratifies agrts with Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan on emergencies prevention

    15 December 2022, 11:31

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament has ratified two agreements of Kazakhstan on civil defense, prevention and liquidation of emergencies. The documents were signed earlier by the governments of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, Kazinform reports.

    As Minister of Emergencies Yuri Ilyin explained, the agreements will enable the sides to exchange experience in forecast of emergency situations, preparation of the population for the action in case of threat and their emergence. The agreements include the opportunity of training the civil defense specialists in educational organizations of the signatory countries.

    Alongside, the ratification of the agreements will let provide assistance in liquidation of emergency situations. Rescue units will be able to cross the state borders and bring in forces and means in case of an emergency on the territory of the signatory countries.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Senate Parliament Kazakhstan
