Parliament chambers to hold joint session June 30

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Chairman of the Majilis Yerlan Koshanov signed a decree to convene a joint session of the chambers of parliament of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of Majilis.

A joint session of both chambers of parliament of Kazakhstan is set to take place at 9:00 am June 30, 2023, in Astana city.