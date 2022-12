Parliament chambers to hold joint session Dec 19

14 December 2022, 18:06

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Majilis Yerlan Koshanov signed a decree convening a joint session of the Kazakh Parliament chambers, Kazinform reports.

According to the press service of the Majilis, the session will take place at 11:00am on December 19, 2022, in Astana.