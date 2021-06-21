Go to the main site
    Parliament adopts Government report on republican budget execution for 2020

    21 June 2021, 13:17

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Parliament adopted the report of the Government and the Accounts Committee for Control over Execution of the Republican Budget on the 2020 republican budget execution, Kazinform reports.

    As earlier Kazakh PM Askar Mamin said that 201 projects worth KZT 916 bln were fulfilled in 2020 as part of the country’s economic industrialization.

    Owing to the performance of obligations under the OPEC+ agreements the country’s crude oil production in 2020 made 85.7 mln tons as compared to 90.5 mln tons a year before. As a result of the restoration of the supply and demand balance in the world market the oil prices began gradually to recover by the year end in 2020.

    He also added that 201 projects up to KZT 916 bln were implemented in the previous year within the industrialization of the national economy. The most projects were realized in the agro-industrial, construction, machine building, chemical industries which let generate 19,000 permanent jobs.

    Notably, 44 out of 49 Senate deputies, 103 out of 190 Majilis deputies took part in the joint session of both Houses of the Kazakh Parliament.


